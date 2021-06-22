Have Insiders Sold La-Z-Boy Incorporated (NYSE:LZB) Shares Recently?

We note that the La-Z-Boy Incorporated (NYSE:LZB) Non-Executive Chairman of the Board, Kurt Darrow, recently sold US$99k worth of stock for US$36.02 per share. However we note that the sale only shrunk their holding by 0.6%.

La-Z-Boy Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

In fact, the recent sale by Non-Executive Chairman of the Board Kurt Darrow was not their only sale of La-Z-Boy shares this year. They previously made an even bigger sale of -US$5.9m worth of shares at a price of US$39.69 per share. So what is clear is that an insider saw fit to sell at around the current price of US$37.93. We generally don't like to see insider selling, but the lower the sale price, the more it concerns us. We note that this sale took place at around the current price, so it isn't a major concern, though it's hardly a good sign.

Over the last year we saw more insider selling of La-Z-Boy shares, than buying. You can see the insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year depicted in the chart below. If you click on the chart, you can see all the individual transactions, including the share price, individual, and the date!

NYSE:LZB Insider Trading Volume June 22nd 2021

I will like La-Z-Boy better if I see some big insider buys. While we wait, check out this free list of growing companies with considerable, recent, insider buying.

Does La-Z-Boy Boast High Insider Ownership?

Another way to test the alignment between the leaders of a company and other shareholders is to look at how many shares they own. We usually like to see fairly high levels of insider ownership. It appears that La-Z-Boy insiders own 1.5% of the company, worth about US$25m. While this is a strong but not outstanding level of insider ownership, it's enough to indicate some alignment between management and smaller shareholders.

What Might The Insider Transactions At La-Z-Boy Tell Us?

An insider sold La-Z-Boy shares recently, but they didn't buy any. And our longer term analysis of insider transactions didn't bring confidence, either. On the plus side, La-Z-Boy makes money, and is growing profits. Insiders own shares, but we're still pretty cautious, given the history of sales. So we'd only buy after careful consideration. In addition to knowing about insider transactions going on, it's beneficial to identify the risks facing La-Z-Boy. You'd be interested to know, that we found 1 warning sign for La-Z-Boy and we suggest you have a look.

But note: La-Z-Boy may not be the best stock to buy. So take a peek at this free list of interesting companies with high ROE and low debt.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.



Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.