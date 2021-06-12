Have Insiders Sold Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLIC) Shares Recently?

We wouldn't blame Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLIC) shareholders if they were a little worried about the fact that Fusen Ernie Chen, the President recently netted about US$2.8m selling shares at an average price of US$56.51. However, that sale only accounted for 7.2% of their holding, so arguably it doesn't say much about their conviction.

The Last 12 Months Of Insider Transactions At Kulicke and Soffa Industries

In fact, the recent sale by Fusen Ernie Chen was the biggest sale of Kulicke and Soffa Industries shares made by an insider individual in the last twelve months, according to our records. So what is clear is that an insider saw fit to sell at around the current price of US$56.79. We generally don't like to see insider selling, but the lower the sale price, the more it concerns us. In this case, the big sale took place at around the current price, so it's not too bad (but it's still not a positive).

All up, insiders sold more shares in Kulicke and Soffa Industries than they bought, over the last year. The chart below shows insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year. By clicking on the graph below, you can see the precise details of each insider transaction!

NasdaqGS:KLIC Insider Trading Volume June 12th 2021

Does Kulicke and Soffa Industries Boast High Insider Ownership?

I like to look at how many shares insiders own in a company, to help inform my view of how aligned they are with insiders. We usually like to see fairly high levels of insider ownership. Kulicke and Soffa Industries insiders own about US$101m worth of shares (which is 2.9% of the company). This kind of significant ownership by insiders does generally increase the chance that the company is run in the interest of all shareholders.

What Might The Insider Transactions At Kulicke and Soffa Industries Tell Us?

Insiders sold stock recently, but they haven't been buying. Despite some insider buying, the longer term picture doesn't make us feel much more positive. But it is good to see that Kulicke and Soffa Industries is growing earnings. While insiders do own a lot of shares in the company (which is good), our analysis of their transactions doesn't make us feel confident about the company. So these insider transactions can help us build a thesis about the stock, but it's also worthwhile knowing the risks facing this company. In terms of investment risks, we've identified 1 warning sign with Kulicke and Soffa Industries and understanding it should be part of your investment process.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

