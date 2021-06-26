Have Insiders Sold Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY) Shares Recently?

Some Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY) shareholders may be a little concerned to see that the Chief Executive Officer of RPO, Byrne Mulrooney, recently sold a substantial US$2.4m worth of stock at a price of US$70.16 per share. That sale reduced their total holding by 20% which is hardly insignificant, but far from the worst we've seen.

The Last 12 Months Of Insider Transactions At Korn Ferry

In the last twelve months, the biggest single sale by an insider was when the President, Gary Burnison, sold US$8.1m worth of shares at a price of US$64.82 per share. That means that even when the share price was below the current price of US$73.15, an insider wanted to cash in some shares. We generally consider it a negative if insiders have been selling, especially if they did so below the current price, because it implies that they considered a lower price to be reasonable. However, while insider selling is sometimes discouraging, it's only a weak signal. This single sale was just 25% of Gary Burnison's stake. Notably Gary Burnison was also the biggest buyer, having purchased US$57k worth of shares.

In total, Korn Ferry insiders sold more than they bought over the last year. You can see a visual depiction of insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last 12 months, below. If you click on the chart, you can see all the individual transactions, including the share price, individual, and the date!

NYSE:KFY Insider Trading Volume June 26th 2021

Does Korn Ferry Boast High Insider Ownership?

Another way to test the alignment between the leaders of a company and other shareholders is to look at how many shares they own. I reckon it's a good sign if insiders own a significant number of shares in the company. Insiders own 1.7% of Korn Ferry shares, worth about US$65m. While this is a strong but not outstanding level of insider ownership, it's enough to indicate some alignment between management and smaller shareholders.

So What Do The Korn Ferry Insider Transactions Indicate?

Insiders sold stock recently, but they haven't been buying. And our longer term analysis of insider transactions didn't bring confidence, either. But since Korn Ferry is profitable and growing, we're not too worried by this. While insiders do own shares, they don't own a heap, and they have been selling. We'd practice some caution before buying!

