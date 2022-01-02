Have Insiders Sold KLX Energy Services Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLXE) Shares Recently?

Investors may wish to note that the Executive VP of KLX Energy Services Holdings, Inc., Max Bouthillette, recently netted US$52k from selling stock, receiving an average price of US$3.08. It might not be a huge sale, but it did reduce their holding size 20%, hardly encouraging.

KLX Energy Services Holdings Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

Notably, that recent sale by Max Bouthillette is the biggest insider sale of KLX Energy Services Holdings shares that we've seen in the last year. That means that an insider was selling shares at below the current price (US$3.10). As a general rule we consider it to be discouraging when insiders are selling below the current price, because it suggests they were happy with a lower valuation. Please do note, however, that sellers may have a variety of reasons for selling, so we don't know for sure what they think of the stock price. It is worth noting that this sale was only 20% of Max Bouthillette's holding.

The chart below shows insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year. If you want to know exactly who sold, for how much, and when, simply click on the graph below!

NasdaqGS:KLXE Insider Trading Volume January 2nd 2022

Does KLX Energy Services Holdings Boast High Insider Ownership?

Many investors like to check how much of a company is owned by insiders. Usually, the higher the insider ownership, the more likely it is that insiders will be incentivised to build the company for the long term. It appears that KLX Energy Services Holdings insiders own 17% of the company, worth about US$5.4m. We've certainly seen higher levels of insider ownership elsewhere, but these holdings are enough to suggest alignment between insiders and the other shareholders.

So What Does This Data Suggest About KLX Energy Services Holdings Insiders?

An insider sold stock recently, but they haven't been buying. And even if we look at the last year, we didn't see any purchases. Insiders own shares, but we're still pretty cautious, given the history of sales. We'd practice some caution before buying! So while it's helpful to know what insiders are doing in terms of buying or selling, it's also helpful to know the risks that a particular company is facing. For example, KLX Energy Services Holdings has 7 warning signs (and 2 which are concerning) we think you should know about.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

