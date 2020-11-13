Have Insiders Sold KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) Shares Recently?

Anyone interested in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) should probably be aware that the Chief Information Officer & Executive VP, Amy Brady, recently divested US$450k worth of shares in the company, at an average price of US$15.00 each. The eyebrow raising move amounted to a reduction of 22% in their holding.

KeyCorp Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

In the last twelve months, the biggest single purchase by an insider was when Chairman Christopher Gorman bought US$1.0m worth of shares at a price of US$10.36 per share. Even though the purchase was made at a significantly lower price than the recent price (US$14.48), we still think insider buying is a positive. While it does suggest insiders consider the stock undervalued at lower prices, this transaction doesn't tell us much about what they think of current prices.

Happily, we note that in the last year insiders paid US$1.1m for 106.49k shares. But they sold 38.48k shares for US$620k. In the last twelve months there was more buying than selling by KeyCorp insiders. You can see the insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year depicted in the chart below. By clicking on the graph below, you can see the precise details of each insider transaction!

NYSE:KEY Insider Trading Volume November 13th 2020

Insider Ownership

Another way to test the alignment between the leaders of a company and other shareholders is to look at how many shares they own. A high insider ownership often makes company leadership more mindful of shareholder interests. KeyCorp insiders own about US$78m worth of shares. That equates to 0.5% of the company. We've certainly seen higher levels of insider ownership elsewhere, but these holdings are enough to suggest alignment between insiders and the other shareholders.

So What Do The KeyCorp Insider Transactions Indicate?

An insider sold KeyCorp shares recently, but they didn't buy any. But we take heart from prior transactions. And insiders do own shares. So the recent selling doesn't worry us too much. Therefore, you should definitely take a look at this FREE report showing analyst forecasts for KeyCorp.

