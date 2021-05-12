Have Insiders Sold Kellogg Company (NYSE:K) Shares Recently?

Anyone interested in Kellogg Company (NYSE:K) should probably be aware that the Senior VP & President of Kellogg North America, Christopher Hood, recently divested US$201k worth of shares in the company, at an average price of US$67.15 each. On the bright side, that sale was only 8.6% of their holding, so we doubt it's very meaningful, on its own.

Kellogg Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

Over the last year, we can see that the biggest insider sale was by the Senior Vice President of Global Supply Chain, Alistair Hirst, for US$519k worth of shares, at about US$69.15 per share. So we know that an insider sold shares at around the present share price of US$67.15. While insider selling is a negative, to us, it is more negative if the shares are sold at a lower price. In this case, the big sale took place at around the current price, so it's not too bad (but it's still not a positive).

In total, Kellogg insiders sold more than they bought over the last year. You can see the insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year depicted in the chart below. By clicking on the graph below, you can see the precise details of each insider transaction!

NYSE:K Insider Trading Volume May 12th 2021

Insider Ownership of Kellogg

For a common shareholder, it is worth checking how many shares are held by company insiders. Usually, the higher the insider ownership, the more likely it is that insiders will be incentivised to build the company for the long term. Kellogg insiders own about US$271m worth of shares (which is 1.2% of the company). Most shareholders would be happy to see this sort of insider ownership, since it suggests that management incentives are well aligned with other shareholders.

What Might The Insider Transactions At Kellogg Tell Us?

An insider sold stock recently, but they haven't been buying. Despite some insider buying, the longer term picture doesn't make us feel much more positive. But it is good to see that Kellogg is growing earnings. The company boasts high insider ownership, but we're a little hesitant, given the history of share sales. While we like knowing what's going on with the insider's ownership and transactions, we make sure to also consider what risks are facing a stock before making any investment decision. At Simply Wall St, we found 1 warning sign for Kellogg that deserve your attention before buying any shares.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

