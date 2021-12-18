Have Insiders Sold Kearny Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:KRNY) Shares Recently?

We note that the Kearny Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:KRNY) Independent Director, John Regan, recently sold US$89k worth of stock for US$12.70 per share. However we note that the sale only shrunk their holding by 5.9%.

The Last 12 Months Of Insider Transactions At Kearny Financial

In fact, the recent sale by John Regan was the biggest sale of Kearny Financial shares made by an insider individual in the last twelve months, according to our records. That means that even when the share price was slightly below the current price of US$12.94, an insider wanted to cash in some shares. As a general rule we consider it to be discouraging when insiders are selling below the current price, because it suggests they were happy with a lower valuation. Please do note, however, that sellers may have a variety of reasons for selling, so we don't know for sure what they think of the stock price. We note that the biggest single sale was only 5.9%of John Regan's holding.

Over the last year we saw more insider selling of Kearny Financial shares, than buying. You can see the insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year depicted in the chart below. If you want to know exactly who sold, for how much, and when, simply click on the graph below!

Does Kearny Financial Boast High Insider Ownership?

Many investors like to check how much of a company is owned by insiders. We usually like to see fairly high levels of insider ownership. Insiders own 4.1% of Kearny Financial shares, worth about US$39m. This level of insider ownership is good but just short of being particularly stand-out. It certainly does suggest a reasonable degree of alignment.

What Might The Insider Transactions At Kearny Financial Tell Us?

Insiders sold Kearny Financial shares recently, but they didn't buy any. And our longer term analysis of insider transactions didn't bring confidence, either. But it is good to see that Kearny Financial is growing earnings. Insiders own shares, but we're still pretty cautious, given the history of sales. So we'd only buy after careful consideration. In addition to knowing about insider transactions going on, it's beneficial to identify the risks facing Kearny Financial. Be aware that Kearny Financial is showing 3 warning signs in our investment analysis, and 1 of those is a bit unpleasant...

