Have Insiders Sold Karat Packaging Inc. (NASDAQ:KRT) Shares Recently?

We note that the Karat Packaging Inc. (NASDAQ:KRT) VP of Manufacturing & Secretary, Marvin Cheng, recently sold US$55k worth of stock for US$18.23 per share. However we note that the sale only shrunk their holding by 0.04%.

Karat Packaging Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

Notably, that recent sale by VP of Manufacturing & Secretary Marvin Cheng was not the only time they sold Karat Packaging shares this year. Earlier in the year, they fetched US$21.50 per share in a -US$122k sale. We generally don't like to see insider selling, but the lower the sale price, the more it concerns us. It's of some comfort that this sale was conducted at a price well above the current share price, which is US$17.64. So it may not tell us anything about how insiders feel about the current share price.

Insiders in Karat Packaging didn't buy any shares in the last year. You can see the insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year depicted in the chart below. If you want to know exactly who sold, for how much, and when, simply click on the graph below! NasdaqGS:KRT Insider Trading Volume September 16th 2022

Insider Ownership Of Karat Packaging

Another way to test the alignment between the leaders of a company and other shareholders is to look at how many shares they own. We usually like to see fairly high levels of insider ownership. Karat Packaging insiders own 71% of the company, currently worth about US$249m based on the recent share price. This kind of significant ownership by insiders does generally increase the chance that the company is run in the interest of all shareholders.

What Might The Insider Transactions At Karat Packaging Tell Us?

An insider sold Karat Packaging shares recently, but they didn't buy any. And there weren't any purchases to give us comfort, over the last year. But since Karat Packaging is profitable and growing, we're not too worried by this. It is good to see high insider ownership, but the insider selling leaves us cautious. So these insider transactions can help us build a thesis about the stock, but it's also worthwhile knowing the risks facing this company. To that end, you should learn about the 2 warning signs we've spotted with Karat Packaging (including 1 which makes us a bit uncomfortable).

