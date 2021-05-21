Have Insiders Sold Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI) Shares Recently?

We note that the Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI) Senior VP & CFO, Joan Hooper, recently sold US$52k worth of stock for US$89.73 per share. On the bright side, that's just a small sale and only reduced their holding by 1.5%.

Itron Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

The CEO, President & Director, Thomas Deitrich, made the biggest insider sale in the last 12 months. That single transaction was for US$668k worth of shares at a price of US$99.95 each. We generally don't like to see insider selling, but the lower the sale price, the more it concerns us. The silver lining is that this sell-down took place above the latest price (US$90.77). So it may not shed much light on insider confidence at current levels.

Itron insiders didn't buy any shares over the last year. The chart below shows insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year. If you click on the chart, you can see all the individual transactions, including the share price, individual, and the date!

NasdaqGS:ITRI Insider Trading Volume May 21st 2021

Insider Ownership of Itron

Another way to test the alignment between the leaders of a company and other shareholders is to look at how many shares they own. A high insider ownership often makes company leadership more mindful of shareholder interests. Itron insiders own about US$39m worth of shares. That equates to 1.0% of the company. We've certainly seen higher levels of insider ownership elsewhere, but these holdings are enough to suggest alignment between insiders and the other shareholders.

So What Do The Itron Insider Transactions Indicate?

Insiders haven't bought Itron stock in the last three months, but there was some selling. And even if we look at the last year, we didn't see any purchases. Insiders own shares, but we're still pretty cautious, given the history of sales. We're in no rush to buy! So these insider transactions can help us build a thesis about the stock, but it's also worthwhile knowing the risks facing this company. At Simply Wall St, we found 3 warning signs for Itron that deserve your attention before buying any shares.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

