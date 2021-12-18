Have Insiders Sold Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRWD) Shares Recently?

Anyone interested in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRWD) should probably be aware that the Executive Chairman of the Board, Julie McHugh, recently divested US$110k worth of shares in the company, at an average price of US$11.02 each. On the bright side, that sale was only 6.7% of their holding, so we doubt it's very meaningful, on its own.

The Last 12 Months Of Insider Transactions At Ironwood Pharmaceuticals

The Independent Director Edward Owens made the biggest insider purchase in the last 12 months. That single transaction was for US$110k worth of shares at a price of US$9.26 each. Even though the purchase was made at a significantly lower price than the recent price (US$11.25), we still think insider buying is a positive. While it does suggest insiders consider the stock undervalued at lower prices, this transaction doesn't tell us much about what they think of current prices.

Edward Owens purchased 15.00k shares over the year. The average price per share was US$9.14. You can see a visual depiction of insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last 12 months, below. By clicking on the graph below, you can see the precise details of each insider transaction!

NasdaqGS:IRWD Insider Trading Volume December 18th 2021

Insider Ownership of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals

I like to look at how many shares insiders own in a company, to help inform my view of how aligned they are with insiders. We usually like to see fairly high levels of insider ownership. Insiders own 1.6% of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals shares, worth about US$30m. This level of insider ownership is good but just short of being particularly stand-out. It certainly does suggest a reasonable degree of alignment.

So What Do The Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Insider Transactions Indicate?

An insider sold stock recently, but they haven't been buying. In contrast, they appear keener if you look at the last twelve months. It's good to see insiders are shareholders. So we're happy enough to look past some selling. In addition to knowing about insider transactions going on, it's beneficial to identify the risks facing Ironwood Pharmaceuticals. To that end, you should learn about the 4 warning signs we've spotted with Ironwood Pharmaceuticals (including 2 which are a bit unpleasant).

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

