Have Insiders Sold IPG Photonics Corporation (NASDAQ:IPGP) Shares Recently?

We wouldn't blame IPG Photonics Corporation (NASDAQ:IPGP) shareholders if they were a little worried about the fact that Alexander Ovtchinnikov, the Senior Vice President of Components recently netted about US$3.5m selling shares at an average price of US$208. That sale reduced their total holding by 22% which is hardly insignificant, but far from the worst we've seen.

IPG Photonics Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

The Founder Valentin Gapontsev made the biggest insider purchase in the last 12 months. That single transaction was for US$27m worth of shares at a price of US$132 each. Although we like to see insider buying, we note that this large purchase was at significantly below the recent price of US$201. Because the shares were purchased at a lower price, this particular buy doesn't tell us much about how insiders feel about the current share price.

The chart below shows insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year. If you want to know exactly who sold, for how much, and when, simply click on the graph below!

NasdaqGS:IPGP Insider Trading Volume November 15th 2020

IPG Photonics is not the only stock insiders are buying. So take a peek at this free list of growing companies with insider buying.

Insider Ownership of IPG Photonics

Looking at the total insider shareholdings in a company can help to inform your view of whether they are well aligned with common shareholders. Usually, the higher the insider ownership, the more likely it is that insiders will be incentivised to build the company for the long term. IPG Photonics insiders own 3.3% of the company, currently worth about US$356m based on the recent share price. Most shareholders would be happy to see this sort of insider ownership, since it suggests that management incentives are well aligned with other shareholders.

So What Do The IPG Photonics Insider Transactions Indicate?

Insiders sold IPG Photonics shares recently, but they didn't buy any. In contrast, they appear keener if you look at the last twelve months. We are also comforted by the high levels of insider ownership. So the recent selling doesn't worry us. While we like knowing what's going on with the insider's ownership and transactions, we make sure to also consider what risks are facing a stock before making any investment decision. You'd be interested to know, that we found 4 warning signs for IPG Photonics and we suggest you have a look.

But note: IPG Photonics may not be the best stock to buy. So take a peek at this free list of interesting companies with high ROE and low debt.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.



Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team@simplywallst.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.