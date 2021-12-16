Have Insiders Sold Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH) Shares Recently?

Some Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH) shareholders may be a little concerned to see that the Co-Founder, Dallas Tanner, recently sold a substantial US$981k worth of stock at a price of US$42.43 per share. However, that sale only accounted for 7.7% of their holding, so arguably it doesn't say much about their conviction.

The Last 12 Months Of Insider Transactions At Invitation Homes

Over the last year, we can see that the biggest insider sale was by the Executive VP & COO, Charles Young, for US$1.6m worth of shares, at about US$29.24 per share. So it's clear an insider wanted to take some cash off the table, even below the current price of US$42.86. When an insider sells below the current price, it suggests that they considered that lower price to be fair. That makes us wonder what they think of the (higher) recent valuation. While insider selling is not a positive sign, we can't be sure if it does mean insiders think the shares are fully valued, so it's only a weak sign. We note that the biggest single sale was only 33% of Charles Young's holding.

Invitation Homes insiders didn't buy any shares over the last year. You can see the insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year depicted in the chart below. If you want to know exactly who sold, for how much, and when, simply click on the graph below!

NYSE:INVH Insider Trading Volume December 16th 2021

Does Invitation Homes Boast High Insider Ownership?

Many investors like to check how much of a company is owned by insiders. We usually like to see fairly high levels of insider ownership. It appears that Invitation Homes insiders own 0.3% of the company, worth about US$64m. This level of insider ownership is good but just short of being particularly stand-out. It certainly does suggest a reasonable degree of alignment.

So What Do The Invitation Homes Insider Transactions Indicate?

An insider hasn't bought Invitation Homes stock in the last three months, but there was some selling. Looking to the last twelve months, our data doesn't show any insider buying. But it is good to see that Invitation Homes is growing earnings. While insiders do own shares, they don't own a heap, and they have been selling. So we'd only buy after careful consideration. So while it's helpful to know what insiders are doing in terms of buying or selling, it's also helpful to know the risks that a particular company is facing. At Simply Wall St, we've found that Invitation Homes has 4 warning signs (1 doesn't sit too well with us!) that deserve your attention before going any further with your analysis.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

