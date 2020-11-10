Have Insiders Sold International Paper Company (NYSE:IP) Shares Recently?

Anyone interested in International Paper Company (NYSE:IP) should probably be aware that a company insider, Gregory Wanta, recently divested US$359k worth of shares in the company, at an average price of US$47.93 each. The eyebrow raising move amounted to a reduction of 17% in their holding.

International Paper Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

In the last twelve months, the biggest single sale by an insider was when the Senior Vice President of Paper The Americas & India, William Amick, sold US$687k worth of shares at a price of US$42.94 per share. That means that even when the share price was below the current price of US$47.36, an insider wanted to cash in some shares. We generally consider it a negative if insiders have been selling, especially if they did so below the current price, because it implies that they considered a lower price to be reasonable. Please do note, however, that sellers may have a variety of reasons for selling, so we don't know for sure what they think of the stock price. This single sale was just 37% of William Amick's stake.

Happily, we note that in the last year insiders paid US$187k for 5.66k shares. But they sold 51.61k shares for US$2.2m. All up, insiders sold more shares in International Paper than they bought, over the last year. You can see a visual depiction of insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last 12 months, below. If you want to know exactly who sold, for how much, and when, simply click on the graph below!

NYSE:IP Insider Trading Volume November 10th 2020

I will like International Paper better if I see some big insider buys. While we wait, check out this free list of growing companies with considerable, recent, insider buying.

Does International Paper Boast High Insider Ownership?

I like to look at how many shares insiders own in a company, to help inform my view of how aligned they are with insiders. A high insider ownership often makes company leadership more mindful of shareholder interests. Insiders own 0.3% of International Paper shares, worth about US$61m. This level of insider ownership is good but just short of being particularly stand-out. It certainly does suggest a reasonable degree of alignment.

What Might The Insider Transactions At International Paper Tell Us?

An insider sold International Paper shares recently, but they didn't buy any. Despite some insider buying, the longer term picture doesn't make us feel much more positive. Insiders own shares, but we're still pretty cautious, given the history of sales. So we'd only buy after careful consideration. So these insider transactions can help us build a thesis about the stock, but it's also worthwhile knowing the risks facing this company. Case in point: We've spotted 5 warning signs for International Paper you should be aware of.

Of course, you might find a fantastic investment by looking elsewhere. So take a peek at this free list of interesting companies.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

