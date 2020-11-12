Have Insiders Sold Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ:IART) Shares Recently?

We'd be surprised if Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ:IART) shareholders haven't noticed that an insider, Michael McBreen, recently sold US$139k worth of stock at US$55.55 per share. That sale was 11% of their holding, so it does make us raise an eyebrow.

Integra LifeSciences Holdings Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

The Independent Chairman of the Board, Stuart Essig, made the biggest insider sale in the last 12 months. That single transaction was for US$7.7m worth of shares at a price of US$52.40 each. So it's clear an insider wanted to take some cash off the table, even below the current price of US$53.82. When an insider sells below the current price, it suggests that they considered that lower price to be fair. That makes us wonder what they think of the (higher) recent valuation. However, while insider selling is sometimes discouraging, it's only a weak signal. It is worth noting that this sale was only 7.3% of Stuart Essig's holding.

Insiders in Integra LifeSciences Holdings didn't buy any shares in the last year. The chart below shows insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year. If you click on the chart, you can see all the individual transactions, including the share price, individual, and the date!

NasdaqGS:IART Insider Trading Volume November 12th 2020

Insider Ownership

Another way to test the alignment between the leaders of a company and other shareholders is to look at how many shares they own. A high insider ownership often makes company leadership more mindful of shareholder interests. Integra LifeSciences Holdings insiders own 3.5% of the company, currently worth about US$158m based on the recent share price. This kind of significant ownership by insiders does generally increase the chance that the company is run in the interest of all shareholders.

What Might The Insider Transactions At Integra LifeSciences Holdings Tell Us?

Insiders sold stock recently, but they haven't been buying. And even if we look at the last year, we didn't see any purchases. The company boasts high insider ownership, but we're a little hesitant, given the history of share sales. So while it's helpful to know what insiders are doing in terms of buying or selling, it's also helpful to know the risks that a particular company is facing. Our analysis shows 3 warning signs for Integra LifeSciences Holdings (1 is potentially serious!) and we strongly recommend you look at these before investing.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

