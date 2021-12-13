Have Insiders Sold Integer Holdings Corporation (NYSE:ITGR) Shares Recently?

Anyone interested in Integer Holdings Corporation (NYSE:ITGR) should probably be aware that the Independent Director, Jean Hobby, recently divested US$102k worth of shares in the company, at an average price of US$85.38 each. That sale was 11% of their holding, so it does make us raise an eyebrow.

Integer Holdings Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

Over the last year, we can see that the biggest insider sale was by the Executive Vice President of Quality & Regulatory Affairs, Joseph Flanagan, for US$246k worth of shares, at about US$93.13 per share. While we don't usually like to see insider selling, it's more concerning if the sales take place at a lower price. It's of some comfort that this sale was conducted at a price well above the current share price, which is US$83.16. So it may not shed much light on insider confidence at current levels.

In the last year Integer Holdings insiders didn't buy any company stock. The chart below shows insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year. If you want to know exactly who sold, for how much, and when, simply click on the graph below!

NYSE:ITGR Insider Trading Volume December 13th 2021

Insider Ownership of Integer Holdings

Many investors like to check how much of a company is owned by insiders. A high insider ownership often makes company leadership more mindful of shareholder interests. Insiders own 1.5% of Integer Holdings shares, worth about US$40m. We've certainly seen higher levels of insider ownership elsewhere, but these holdings are enough to suggest alignment between insiders and the other shareholders.

So What Does This Data Suggest About Integer Holdings Insiders?

Insiders haven't bought Integer Holdings stock in the last three months, but there was some selling. And there weren't any purchases to give us comfort, over the last year. On the plus side, Integer Holdings makes money, and is growing profits. Insider ownership isn't particularly high, so this analysis makes us cautious about the company. So we'd only buy after careful consideration. So while it's helpful to know what insiders are doing in terms of buying or selling, it's also helpful to know the risks that a particular company is facing. Case in point: We've spotted 2 warning signs for Integer Holdings you should be aware of.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

