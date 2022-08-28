Have Insiders Sold Independence Contract Drilling, Inc. (NYSE:ICD) Shares Recently?

Some Independence Contract Drilling, Inc. (NYSE:ICD) shareholders may be a little concerned to see that insider William Monroe recently sold a substantial US$885k worth of stock at a price of US$3.51 per share. That's a big disposal, and it decreased their holding size by 12%, which is notable but not too bad.

The Last 12 Months Of Insider Transactions At Independence Contract Drilling

In fact, the recent sale by insider William Monroe was not their only trade of Independence Contract Drilling shares this year. They previously purchased US$2.8m worth of shares at a price of US$7.81 per share. That means that an insider was happy to buy shares at above the current price of US$3.60. It's very possible they regret the purchase, but it's more likely they are bullish about the company. To us, it's very important to consider the price insiders pay for shares. Generally speaking, it catches our eye when an insider has purchased shares at above current prices, as it suggests they believed the shares were worth buying, even at a higher price. The only individual insider to buy over the last year was William Monroe. Notably William Monroe was also the biggest seller.

William Monroe bought a total of 1.50m shares over the year at an average price of US$3.40. You can see a visual depiction of insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last 12 months, below. If you want to know exactly who sold, for how much, and when, simply click on the graph below! NYSE:ICD Insider Trading Volume August 28th 2022

Insider Ownership

Many investors like to check how much of a company is owned by insiders. Usually, the higher the insider ownership, the more likely it is that insiders will be incentivised to build the company for the long term. It appears that Independence Contract Drilling insiders own 17% of the company, worth about US$8.1m. This level of insider ownership is good but just short of being particularly stand-out. It certainly does suggest a reasonable degree of alignment.

What Might The Insider Transactions At Independence Contract Drilling Tell Us?

An insider sold Independence Contract Drilling shares recently, but they didn't buy any. On the other hand, the insider transactions over the last year are encouraging. And insiders do own shares. So the recent selling doesn't worry us too much. So these insider transactions can help us build a thesis about the stock, but it's also worthwhile knowing the risks facing this company. For instance, we've identified 4 warning signs for Independence Contract Drilling (2 can't be ignored) you should be aware of.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

