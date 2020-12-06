Have Insiders Sold Impinj, Inc. (NASDAQ:PI) Shares Recently?

Some Impinj, Inc. (NASDAQ:PI) shareholders may be a little concerned to see that the Co-Founder, Chris Diorio, recently sold a substantial US$600k worth of stock at a price of US$40.00 per share. However, that sale only accounted for 1.5% of their holding, so arguably it doesn't say much about their conviction.

Impinj Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

Notably, that recent sale by Chris Diorio is the biggest insider sale of Impinj shares that we've seen in the last year. So it's clear an insider wanted to take some cash off the table, even below the current price of US$42.75. We generally consider it a negative if insiders have been selling, especially if they did so below the current price, because it implies that they considered a lower price to be reasonable. While insider selling is not a positive sign, we can't be sure if it does mean insiders think the shares are fully valued, so it's only a weak sign. We note that the biggest single sale was only 1.5%of Chris Diorio's holding.

Happily, we note that in the last year insiders paid US$225k for 10.50k shares. But they sold 37.79k shares for US$1.2m. Over the last year we saw more insider selling of Impinj shares, than buying. The chart below shows insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year. If you click on the chart, you can see all the individual transactions, including the share price, individual, and the date!

NasdaqGS:PI Insider Trading Volume December 6th 2020

Insider Ownership of Impinj

For a common shareholder, it is worth checking how many shares are held by company insiders. A high insider ownership often makes company leadership more mindful of shareholder interests. Insiders own 5.7% of Impinj shares, worth about US$56m. This level of insider ownership is good but just short of being particularly stand-out. It certainly does suggest a reasonable degree of alignment.

So What Does This Data Suggest About Impinj Insiders?

An insider sold stock recently, but they haven't been buying. Zooming out, the longer term picture doesn't give us much comfort. Insiders own shares, but we're still pretty cautious, given the history of sales. So we'd only buy after careful consideration. While we like knowing what's going on with the insider's ownership and transactions, we make sure to also consider what risks are facing a stock before making any investment decision. Case in point: We've spotted 4 warning signs for Impinj you should be aware of.

