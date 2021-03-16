Have Insiders Sold IES Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:IESC) Shares Recently?

We wouldn't blame IES Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:IESC) shareholders if they were a little worried about the fact that Todd Cleveland, the Independent Director recently netted about US$1.0m selling shares at an average price of US$52.34. That's a big disposal, and it decreased their holding size by 12%, which is notable but not too bad.

IES Holdings Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

Over the last year, we can see that the biggest insider sale was by the insider, Gary Matthews, for US$1.2m worth of shares, at about US$30.00 per share. So it's clear an insider wanted to take some cash off the table, even below the current price of US$48.08. When an insider sells below the current price, it suggests that they considered that lower price to be fair. That makes us wonder what they think of the (higher) recent valuation. While insider selling is not a positive sign, we can't be sure if it does mean insiders think the shares are fully valued, so it's only a weak sign. We note that the biggest single sale was 54% of Gary Matthews's holding. Notably Gary Matthews was also the biggest buyer, having purchased US$59k worth of shares.

Over the last year we saw more insider selling of IES Holdings shares, than buying. You can see the insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year depicted in the chart below. By clicking on the graph below, you can see the precise details of each insider transaction!

NasdaqGM:IESC Insider Trading Volume March 16th 2021

I will like IES Holdings better if I see some big insider buys. While we wait, check out this free list of growing companies with considerable, recent, insider buying.

Insider Ownership

Looking at the total insider shareholdings in a company can help to inform your view of whether they are well aligned with common shareholders. A high insider ownership often makes company leadership more mindful of shareholder interests. Insiders own 2.7% of IES Holdings shares, worth about US$27m. We've certainly seen higher levels of insider ownership elsewhere, but these holdings are enough to suggest alignment between insiders and the other shareholders.

So What Do The IES Holdings Insider Transactions Indicate?

An insider sold stock recently, but they haven't been buying. Zooming out, the longer term picture doesn't give us much comfort. But since IES Holdings is profitable and growing, we're not too worried by this. Insider ownership isn't particularly high, so this analysis makes us cautious about the company. So we'd only buy after careful consideration. So while it's helpful to know what insiders are doing in terms of buying or selling, it's also helpful to know the risks that a particular company is facing. At Simply Wall St, we've found that IES Holdings has 2 warning signs (1 is potentially serious!) that deserve your attention before going any further with your analysis.

Of course IES Holdings may not be the best stock to buy. So you may wish to see this free collection of high quality companies.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.



Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.