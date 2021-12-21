Have Insiders Sold ICC Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICCH) Shares Recently?

Investors may wish to note that an insider of ICC Holdings, Inc., Patrick Leardo, recently netted US$84k from selling stock, receiving an average price of US$16.80. On the bright side, that's just a small sale and only reduced their holding by 1.6%.

ICC Holdings Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

In fact, the recent sale by insider Patrick Leardo was not their only sale of ICC Holdings shares this year. Earlier in the year, they fetched US$16.50 per share in a -US$1.3m sale. So it's clear an insider wanted to take some cash off the table, even below the current price of US$16.85. When an insider sells below the current price, it suggests that they considered that lower price to be fair. That makes us wonder what they think of the (higher) recent valuation. While insider selling is not a positive sign, we can't be sure if it does mean insiders think the shares are fully valued, so it's only a weak sign. We note that the biggest single sale was only 21%of Patrick Leardo's holding.

Patrick Leardo ditched 87.70k shares over the year. The average price per share was US$15.41. You can see the insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year depicted in the chart below. By clicking on the graph below, you can see the precise details of each insider transaction!

NasdaqCM:ICCH Insider Trading Volume December 21st 2021

Insider Ownership

Many investors like to check how much of a company is owned by insiders. Usually, the higher the insider ownership, the more likely it is that insiders will be incentivised to build the company for the long term. ICC Holdings insiders own 42% of the company, currently worth about US$22m based on the recent share price. This kind of significant ownership by insiders does generally increase the chance that the company is run in the interest of all shareholders.

So What Do The ICC Holdings Insider Transactions Indicate?

An insider sold ICC Holdings shares recently, but they didn't buy any. Despite some insider buying, the longer term picture doesn't make us feel much more positive. But it is good to see that ICC Holdings is growing earnings. It is good to see high insider ownership, but the insider selling leaves us cautious. While we like knowing what's going on with the insider's ownership and transactions, we make sure to also consider what risks are facing a stock before making any investment decision. In terms of investment risks, we've identified 2 warning signs with ICC Holdings and understanding them should be part of your investment process.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

