Have Insiders Sold Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN) Shares Recently?

We wouldn't blame Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN) shareholders if they were a little worried about the fact that Paul Heller, the Chief Technology and Operations Officer & Senior EVP recently netted about US$877k selling shares at an average price of US$13.58. That sale reduced their total holding by 17% which is hardly insignificant, but far from the worst we've seen.

The Last 12 Months Of Insider Transactions At Huntington Bancshares

Notably, that recent sale by Paul Heller is the biggest insider sale of Huntington Bancshares shares that we've seen in the last year. So it's clear an insider wanted to take some cash off the table, even below the current price of US$14.07. When an insider sells below the current price, it suggests that they considered that lower price to be fair. That makes us wonder what they think of the (higher) recent valuation. Please do note, however, that sellers may have a variety of reasons for selling, so we don't know for sure what they think of the stock price. We note that the biggest single sale was only 17%of Paul Heller's holding.

All up, insiders sold more shares in Huntington Bancshares than they bought, over the last year. You can see a visual depiction of insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last 12 months, below. By clicking on the graph below, you can see the precise details of each insider transaction!

NasdaqGS:HBAN Insider Trading Volume February 7th 2021

Insider Ownership of Huntington Bancshares

Another way to test the alignment between the leaders of a company and other shareholders is to look at how many shares they own. We usually like to see fairly high levels of insider ownership. Huntington Bancshares insiders own about US$145m worth of shares (which is 1.0% of the company). I like to see this level of insider ownership, because it increases the chances that management are thinking about the best interests of shareholders.

So What Does This Data Suggest About Huntington Bancshares Insiders?

An insider hasn't bought Huntington Bancshares stock in the last three months, but there was some selling. Despite some insider buying, the longer term picture doesn't make us feel much more positive. It is good to see high insider ownership, but the insider selling leaves us cautious. So while it's helpful to know what insiders are doing in terms of buying or selling, it's also helpful to know the risks that a particular company is facing. While conducting our analysis, we found that Huntington Bancshares has 2 warning signs and it would be unwise to ignore them.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

