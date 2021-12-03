Have Insiders Sold HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ) Shares Recently?

Investors may wish to note that an insider of HP Inc., Barb Weiszhaar, recently netted US$55k from selling stock, receiving an average price of US$35.38. That might not be a huge sum but it was 100% of their personal holding, so we find it a little discouraging.

HP Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

The insider, Tracy Keogh, made the biggest insider sale in the last 12 months. That single transaction was for US$5.9m worth of shares at a price of US$31.44 each. That means that an insider was selling shares at slightly below the current price (US$37.64). When an insider sells below the current price, it suggests that they considered that lower price to be fair. That makes us wonder what they think of the (higher) recent valuation. Please do note, however, that sellers may have a variety of reasons for selling, so we don't know for sure what they think of the stock price. It is worth noting that this sale was 71% of Tracy Keogh's holding.

In the last year HP insiders didn't buy any company stock. You can see the insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year depicted in the chart below. If you click on the chart, you can see all the individual transactions, including the share price, individual, and the date!

NYSE:HPQ Insider Trading Volume December 3rd 2021

Insider Ownership

Many investors like to check how much of a company is owned by insiders. I reckon it's a good sign if insiders own a significant number of shares in the company. Insiders own 0.2% of HP shares, worth about US$90m. While this is a strong but not outstanding level of insider ownership, it's enough to indicate some alignment between management and smaller shareholders.

So What Do The HP Insider Transactions Indicate?

An insider sold stock recently, but they haven't been buying. And even if we look at the last year, we didn't see any purchases. On the plus side, HP makes money, and is growing profits. While insiders do own shares, they don't own a heap, and they have been selling. So we'd only buy after careful consideration. In addition to knowing about insider transactions going on, it's beneficial to identify the risks facing HP. Case in point: We've spotted 6 warning signs for HP you should be aware of, and 2 of them are concerning.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

