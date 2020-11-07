Have Insiders Sold Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited Company (NASDAQ:HZNP) Shares Recently?

Anyone interested in Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited Company (NASDAQ:HZNP) should probably be aware that a company insider, Daniel Camardo, recently divested US$269k worth of shares in the company, at an average price of US$76.76 each. The eyebrow raising move amounted to a reduction of 10% in their holding.

Horizon Therapeutics Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

The Chief Accounting Officer & Senior VP, Miles McHugh, made the biggest insider sale in the last 12 months. That single transaction was for US$2.0m worth of shares at a price of US$43.51 each. So it's clear an insider wanted to take some cash off the table, even below the current price of US$75.47. As a general rule we consider it to be discouraging when insiders are selling below the current price, because it suggests they were happy with a lower valuation. However, while insider selling is sometimes discouraging, it's only a weak signal. It is worth noting that this sale was 60% of Miles McHugh's holding.

In the last year Horizon Therapeutics insiders didn't buy any company stock. You can see a visual depiction of insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last 12 months, below. By clicking on the graph below, you can see the precise details of each insider transaction!

NasdaqGS:HZNP Insider Trading Volume November 7th 2020

Insider Ownership of Horizon Therapeutics

For a common shareholder, it is worth checking how many shares are held by company insiders. We usually like to see fairly high levels of insider ownership. Horizon Therapeutics insiders own 1.3% of the company, currently worth about US$209m based on the recent share price. I like to see this level of insider ownership, because it increases the chances that management are thinking about the best interests of shareholders.

So What Does This Data Suggest About Horizon Therapeutics Insiders?

An insider sold Horizon Therapeutics shares recently, but they didn't buy any. And even if we look at the last year, we didn't see any purchases. But since Horizon Therapeutics is profitable and growing, we're not too worried by this. It is good to see high insider ownership, but the insider selling leaves us cautious. In addition to knowing about insider transactions going on, it's beneficial to identify the risks facing Horizon Therapeutics. To that end, you should learn about the 2 warning signs we've spotted with Horizon Therapeutics (including 1 which is potentially serious).

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

