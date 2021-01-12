Have Insiders Sold Hooker Furniture Corporation (NASDAQ:HOFT) Shares Recently?

Anyone interested in Hooker Furniture Corporation (NASDAQ:HOFT) should probably be aware that the Chairman & CEO, Paul Toms, recently divested US$467k worth of shares in the company, at an average price of US$31.17 each. That sale was 11% of their holding, so it does make us raise an eyebrow.

The Last 12 Months Of Insider Transactions At Hooker Furniture

In fact, the recent sale by Paul Toms was the biggest sale of Hooker Furniture shares made by an insider individual in the last twelve months, according to our records. That means that even when the share price was below the current price of US$33.04, an insider wanted to cash in some shares. When an insider sells below the current price, it suggests that they considered that lower price to be fair. That makes us wonder what they think of the (higher) recent valuation. Please do note, however, that sellers may have a variety of reasons for selling, so we don't know for sure what they think of the stock price. This single sale was just 11% of Paul Toms's stake.

You can see a visual depiction of insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last 12 months, below. If you click on the chart, you can see all the individual transactions, including the share price, individual, and the date!

Insider Ownership of Hooker Furniture

I like to look at how many shares insiders own in a company, to help inform my view of how aligned they are with insiders. I reckon it's a good sign if insiders own a significant number of shares in the company. Insiders own 2.8% of Hooker Furniture shares, worth about US$11m. While this is a strong but not outstanding level of insider ownership, it's enough to indicate some alignment between management and smaller shareholders.

So What Does This Data Suggest About Hooker Furniture Insiders?

An insider sold stock recently, but they haven't been buying. Looking to the last twelve months, our data doesn't show any insider buying. Insiders own shares, but we're still pretty cautious, given the history of sales. So we'd only buy after careful consideration. So these insider transactions can help us build a thesis about the stock, but it's also worthwhile knowing the risks facing this company. Every company has risks, and we've spotted 2 warning signs for Hooker Furniture you should know about.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

