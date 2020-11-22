Have Insiders Sold HomeTrust Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTBI) Shares Recently?

We note that the HomeTrust Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTBI) Chairman, Dana Stonestreet, recently sold US$75k worth of stock for US$18.70 per share. However we note that the sale only shrunk their holding by 1.4%.

HomeTrust Bancshares Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

In the last twelve months, the biggest single purchase by an insider was when Senior EVP & COO C. Westbrook bought US$100k worth of shares at a price of US$14.50 per share. Even though the purchase was made at a significantly lower price than the recent price (US$18.34), we still think insider buying is a positive. While it does suggest insiders consider the stock undervalued at lower prices, this transaction doesn't tell us much about what they think of current prices.

Happily, we note that in the last year insiders paid US$391k for 24.50k shares. On the other hand they divested 4.00k shares, for US$75k. In total, HomeTrust Bancshares insiders bought more than they sold over the last year. The chart below shows insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year. If you want to know exactly who sold, for how much, and when, simply click on the graph below!

NasdaqGS:HTBI Insider Trading Volume November 22nd 2020

Insider Ownership

I like to look at how many shares insiders own in a company, to help inform my view of how aligned they are with insiders. A high insider ownership often makes company leadership more mindful of shareholder interests. It appears that HomeTrust Bancshares insiders own 3.8% of the company, worth about US$12m. This level of insider ownership is good but just short of being particularly stand-out. It certainly does suggest a reasonable degree of alignment.

What Might The Insider Transactions At HomeTrust Bancshares Tell Us?

Our data shows a little more insider selling than buying in the last three months. But the difference is small, and thus, not concerning. However, our analysis of transactions over the last year is heartening. Overall we don't see anything to make us think HomeTrust Bancshares insiders are doubting the company, and they do own shares. So while it's helpful to know what insiders are doing in terms of buying or selling, it's also helpful to know the risks that a particular company is facing. Be aware that HomeTrust Bancshares is showing 4 warning signs in our investment analysis, and 1 of those is concerning...

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

