Have Insiders Sold HMN Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:HMNF) Shares Recently?

Anyone interested in HMN Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:HMNF) should probably be aware that the Senior VP, Jon Eberle, recently divested US$180k worth of shares in the company, at an average price of US$20.27 each. On the bright side, that sale was only 9.3% of their holding, so we doubt it's very meaningful, on its own.

The Last 12 Months Of Insider Transactions At HMN Financial

Notably, that recent sale by Jon Eberle is the biggest insider sale of HMN Financial shares that we've seen in the last year. That means that an insider was selling shares at below the current price (US$20.35). As a general rule we consider it to be discouraging when insiders are selling below the current price, because it suggests they were happy with a lower valuation. While insider selling is not a positive sign, we can't be sure if it does mean insiders think the shares are fully valued, so it's only a weak sign. It is worth noting that this sale was only 9.3% of Jon Eberle's holding.

In the last twelve months insiders purchased 6.88k shares for US$100k. But insiders sold 12.82k shares worth US$260k. Jon Eberle ditched 12.82k shares over the year. The average price per share was US$20.27. You can see the insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year depicted in the chart below. If you click on the chart, you can see all the individual transactions, including the share price, individual, and the date!

NasdaqGM:HMNF Insider Trading Volume March 18th 2021

Does HMN Financial Boast High Insider Ownership?

Many investors like to check how much of a company is owned by insiders. Usually, the higher the insider ownership, the more likely it is that insiders will be incentivised to build the company for the long term. Our data indicates that HMN Financial insiders own about US$7.5m worth of shares (which is 8.1% of the company). Overall, this level of ownership isn't that impressive, but it's certainly better than nothing!

So What Does This Data Suggest About HMN Financial Insiders?

An insider hasn't bought HMN Financial stock in the last three months, but there was some selling. Despite some insider buying, the longer term picture doesn't make us feel much more positive. But it is good to see that HMN Financial is growing earnings. Insiders own relatively few shares in the company, and when you consider the sales, we're not particularly excited about the stock. So we'd only buy after very careful consideration. So while it's helpful to know what insiders are doing in terms of buying or selling, it's also helpful to know the risks that a particular company is facing. You'd be interested to know, that we found 2 warning signs for HMN Financial and we suggest you have a look.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

