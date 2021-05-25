Have Insiders Sold Highwoods Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HIW) Shares Recently?

Investors may wish to note that the Independent Director of Highwoods Properties, Inc., David Hartzell, recently netted US$55k from selling stock, receiving an average price of US$43.74. On the bright side, that's just a small sale and only reduced their holding by 4.8%.

The Last 12 Months Of Insider Transactions At Highwoods Properties

In the last twelve months, the biggest single purchase by an insider was when Independent Chairman of the Board Carlos Evans bought US$337k worth of shares at a price of US$33.70 per share. Although we like to see insider buying, we note that this large purchase was at significantly below the recent price of US$45.08. While it does suggest insiders consider the stock undervalued at lower prices, this transaction doesn't tell us much about what they think of current prices.

Over the last year, we can see that insiders have bought 13.00k shares worth US$435k. But they sold 1.26k shares for US$55k. In the last twelve months there was more buying than selling by Highwoods Properties insiders. You can see a visual depiction of insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last 12 months, below. If you click on the chart, you can see all the individual transactions, including the share price, individual, and the date!

NYSE:HIW Insider Trading Volume May 25th 2021

There are always plenty of stocks that insiders are buying. So if that suits your style you could check each stock one by one or you could take a look at this free list of companies. (Hint: insiders have been buying them).

Insider Ownership of Highwoods Properties

Looking at the total insider shareholdings in a company can help to inform your view of whether they are well aligned with common shareholders. We usually like to see fairly high levels of insider ownership. It appears that Highwoods Properties insiders own 1.3% of the company, worth about US$63m. This level of insider ownership is good but just short of being particularly stand-out. It certainly does suggest a reasonable degree of alignment.

So What Does This Data Suggest About Highwoods Properties Insiders?

An insider sold stock recently, but they haven't been buying. In contrast, they appear keener if you look at the last twelve months. And insiders do own shares. So we're happy enough to look past some selling. While we like knowing what's going on with the insider's ownership and transactions, we make sure to also consider what risks are facing a stock before making any investment decision. Every company has risks, and we've spotted 3 warning signs for Highwoods Properties (of which 1 is potentially serious!) you should know about.

Of course Highwoods Properties may not be the best stock to buy. So you may wish to see this free collection of high quality companies.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.



Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.