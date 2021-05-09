Have Insiders Sold Hess Corporation (NYSE:HES) Shares Recently?

Anyone interested in Hess Corporation (NYSE:HES) should probably be aware that the Senior Vice President of Human Resources & Office Management, Andrew Slentz, recently divested US$486k worth of shares in the company, at an average price of US$79.93 each. That sale was 12% of their holding, so it does make us raise an eyebrow.

The Last 12 Months Of Insider Transactions At Hess

Over the last year, we can see that the biggest insider sale was by the CEO & Director, John Hess, for US$45m worth of shares, at about US$70.31 per share. So it's clear an insider wanted to take some cash off the table, even below the current price of US$82.53. We generally consider it a negative if insiders have been selling, especially if they did so below the current price, because it implies that they considered a lower price to be reasonable. However, while insider selling is sometimes discouraging, it's only a weak signal. It is worth noting that this sale was only 2.6% of John Hess's holding.

Hess insiders didn't buy any shares over the last year. You can see a visual depiction of insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last 12 months, below. If you want to know exactly who sold, for how much, and when, simply click on the graph below!

NYSE:HES Insider Trading Volume May 9th 2021

Does Hess Boast High Insider Ownership?

Another way to test the alignment between the leaders of a company and other shareholders is to look at how many shares they own. I reckon it's a good sign if insiders own a significant number of shares in the company. Hess insiders own 8.3% of the company, currently worth about US$2.1b based on the recent share price. I like to see this level of insider ownership, because it increases the chances that management are thinking about the best interests of shareholders.

What Might The Insider Transactions At Hess Tell Us?

Insiders haven't bought Hess stock in the last three months, but there was some selling. Looking to the last twelve months, our data doesn't show any insider buying. The company boasts high insider ownership, but we're a little hesitant, given the history of share sales. So these insider transactions can help us build a thesis about the stock, but it's also worthwhile knowing the risks facing this company. You'd be interested to know, that we found 2 warning signs for Hess and we suggest you have a look.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

