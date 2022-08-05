Have Insiders Sold Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSII) Shares Recently?

Investors may wish to note that the Executive VP & Chief Financial Officer of Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc., Mark Harris, recently netted US$95k from selling stock, receiving an average price of US$31.70. It might not be a huge sale, but it did reduce their holding size 11%, hardly encouraging.

The Last 12 Months Of Insider Transactions At Heidrick & Struggles International

In the last twelve months, the biggest single sale by an insider was when the President, Krishnan Rajagopalan, sold US$564k worth of shares at a price of US$41.45 per share. While we don't usually like to see insider selling, it's more concerning if the sales take place at a lower price. It's of some comfort that this sale was conducted at a price well above the current share price, which is US$30.38. So it may not shed much light on insider confidence at current levels.

Heidrick & Struggles International insiders didn't buy any shares over the last year. You can see a visual depiction of insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last 12 months, below. If you click on the chart, you can see all the individual transactions, including the share price, individual, and the date!

NasdaqGS:HSII Insider Trading Volume August 5th 2022

Insider Ownership Of Heidrick & Struggles International

For a common shareholder, it is worth checking how many shares are held by company insiders. Usually, the higher the insider ownership, the more likely it is that insiders will be incentivised to build the company for the long term. It appears that Heidrick & Struggles International insiders own 1.8% of the company, worth about US$11m. While this is a strong but not outstanding level of insider ownership, it's enough to indicate some alignment between management and smaller shareholders.

So What Does This Data Suggest About Heidrick & Struggles International Insiders?

An insider hasn't bought Heidrick & Struggles International stock in the last three months, but there was some selling. Looking to the last twelve months, our data doesn't show any insider buying. On the plus side, Heidrick & Struggles International makes money, and is growing profits. While insiders do own shares, they don't own a heap, and they have been selling. We'd practice some caution before buying! So while it's helpful to know what insiders are doing in terms of buying or selling, it's also helpful to know the risks that a particular company is facing. To help with this, we've discovered 2 warning signs (1 shouldn't be ignored!) that you ought to be aware of before buying any shares in Heidrick & Struggles International.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

