Have Insiders Sold Haverty Furniture Companies, Inc. (NYSE:HVT) Shares Recently?

We'd be surprised if Haverty Furniture Companies, Inc. (NYSE:HVT) shareholders haven't noticed that the Chairman & CEO, Clarence Smith, recently sold US$329k worth of stock at US$29.24 per share. That sale was 16% of their holding, so it does make us raise an eyebrow.

The Last 12 Months Of Insider Transactions At Haverty Furniture Companies

The Senior VP of Real Estate and Development & Director, J. Haverty, made the biggest insider sale in the last 12 months. That single transaction was for US$395k worth of shares at a price of US$28.44 each. That means that an insider was selling shares at slightly below the current price (US$30.41). When an insider sells below the current price, it suggests that they considered that lower price to be fair. That makes us wonder what they think of the (higher) recent valuation. Please do note, however, that sellers may have a variety of reasons for selling, so we don't know for sure what they think of the stock price. It is worth noting that this sale was only 43% of J. Haverty's holding.

In the last year Haverty Furniture Companies insiders didn't buy any company stock. You can see the insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year depicted in the chart below. If you click on the chart, you can see all the individual transactions, including the share price, individual, and the date!

NYSE:HVT Insider Trading Volume August 14th 2022

I will like Haverty Furniture Companies better if I see some big insider buys. While we wait, check out this free list of growing companies with considerable, recent, insider buying.

Does Haverty Furniture Companies Boast High Insider Ownership?

Many investors like to check how much of a company is owned by insiders. Usually, the higher the insider ownership, the more likely it is that insiders will be incentivised to build the company for the long term. Insiders own 9.0% of Haverty Furniture Companies shares, worth about US$45m. We've certainly seen higher levels of insider ownership elsewhere, but these holdings are enough to suggest alignment between insiders and the other shareholders.

So What Do The Haverty Furniture Companies Insider Transactions Indicate?

Insiders sold stock recently, but they haven't been buying. Looking to the last twelve months, our data doesn't show any insider buying. On the plus side, Haverty Furniture Companies makes money, and is growing profits. Insider ownership isn't particularly high, so this analysis makes us cautious about the company. So we'd only buy after careful consideration. In addition to knowing about insider transactions going on, it's beneficial to identify the risks facing Haverty Furniture Companies. Case in point: We've spotted 4 warning signs for Haverty Furniture Companies you should be aware of, and 2 of them shouldn't be ignored.

But note: Haverty Furniture Companies may not be the best stock to buy. So take a peek at this free list of interesting companies with high ROE and low debt.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

