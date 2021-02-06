Have Insiders Sold Harmonic Inc. (NASDAQ:HLIT) Shares Recently?

We note that the Harmonic Inc. (NASDAQ:HLIT) Senior Vice President of Global Sales & Video Services, Ian Graham, recently sold US$60k worth of stock for US$7.66 per share. It wasn't a huge sale, but it did reduce their holding by 11%. This does not instill confidence.

Harmonic Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

The Independent Director David Krall made the biggest insider purchase in the last 12 months. That single transaction was for US$118k worth of shares at a price of US$5.94 each. Although we like to see insider buying, we note that this large purchase was at significantly below the recent price of US$7.64. While it does suggest insiders consider the stock undervalued at lower prices, this transaction doesn't tell us much about what they think of current prices.

The chart below shows insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year. If you click on the chart, you can see all the individual transactions, including the share price, individual, and the date!

NasdaqGS:HLIT Insider Trading Volume February 6th 2021

Insider Ownership of Harmonic

Another way to test the alignment between the leaders of a company and other shareholders is to look at how many shares they own. A high insider ownership often makes company leadership more mindful of shareholder interests. Insiders own 2.8% of Harmonic shares, worth about US$21m. This level of insider ownership is good but just short of being particularly stand-out. It certainly does suggest a reasonable degree of alignment.

So What Does This Data Suggest About Harmonic Insiders?

An insider sold stock recently, but they haven't been buying. On the other hand, the insider transactions over the last year are encouraging. And insiders do own shares. So the recent selling doesn't worry us too much. While we like knowing what's going on with the insider's ownership and transactions, we make sure to also consider what risks are facing a stock before making any investment decision. Every company has risks, and we've spotted 1 warning sign for Harmonic you should know about.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

