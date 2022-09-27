Have Insiders Sold Guess', Inc. (NYSE:GES) Shares Recently?

Anyone interested in Guess', Inc. (NYSE:GES) should probably be aware that the Independent Director, Anthony Chidoni, recently divested US$166k worth of shares in the company, at an average price of US$16.60 each. On the bright side, that sale was only 4.8% of their holding, so we doubt it's very meaningful, on its own.

Guess' Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

Over the last year, we can see that the biggest insider sale was by the insider, Kathryn Anderson, for US$203k worth of shares, at about US$24.60 per share. We generally don't like to see insider selling, but the lower the sale price, the more it concerns us. It's of some comfort that this sale was conducted at a price well above the current share price, which is US$14.43. So it is hard to draw any strong conclusion from it.

Guess' insiders didn't buy any shares over the last year. You can see a visual depiction of insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last 12 months, below. If you click on the chart, you can see all the individual transactions, including the share price, individual, and the date! NYSE:GES Insider Trading Volume September 27th 2022

Insider Ownership

Another way to test the alignment between the leaders of a company and other shareholders is to look at how many shares they own. I reckon it's a good sign if insiders own a significant number of shares in the company. Guess' insiders own 47% of the company, currently worth about US$373m based on the recent share price. This kind of significant ownership by insiders does generally increase the chance that the company is run in the interest of all shareholders.

What Might The Insider Transactions At Guess' Tell Us?

An insider hasn't bought Guess' stock in the last three months, but there was some selling. And even if we look at the last year, we didn't see any purchases. It is good to see high insider ownership, but the insider selling leaves us cautious. In addition to knowing about insider transactions going on, it's beneficial to identify the risks facing Guess'. Every company has risks, and we've spotted 5 warning signs for Guess' (of which 1 shouldn't be ignored!) you should know about.

