Have Insiders Sold Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNTY) Shares Recently?

Anyone interested in Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNTY) should probably be aware that the Chairman & CEO, Tyson Abston, recently divested US$345k worth of shares in the company, at an average price of US$29.52 each. On the bright side, that sale was only 7.3% of their holding, so we doubt it's very meaningful, on its own.

Guaranty Bancshares Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

Over the last year, we can see that the biggest insider purchase was by Independent Director Richard Baker for US$385k worth of shares, at about US$27.00 per share. That implies that an insider found the current price of US$29.50 per share to be enticing. That means they have been optimistic about the company in the past, though they may have changed their mind. If someone buys shares at well below current prices, it's a good sign on balance, but keep in mind they may no longer see value. The good news for Guaranty Bancshares share holders is that insiders were buying at near the current price.

In the last twelve months insiders purchased 71.06k shares for US$1.9m. But they sold 31.73k shares for US$992k. Overall, Guaranty Bancshares insiders were net buyers during the last year. You can see a visual depiction of insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last 12 months, below. If you want to know exactly who sold, for how much, and when, simply click on the graph below!

NasdaqGS:GNTY Insider Trading Volume November 13th 2020

Insider Ownership of Guaranty Bancshares

Many investors like to check how much of a company is owned by insiders. Usually, the higher the insider ownership, the more likely it is that insiders will be incentivised to build the company for the long term. Guaranty Bancshares insiders own about US$83m worth of shares. That equates to 26% of the company. This level of insider ownership is good but just short of being particularly stand-out. It certainly does suggest a reasonable degree of alignment.

So What Does This Data Suggest About Guaranty Bancshares Insiders?

We note a that there has been a bit of insider buying recently (but no selling). The net investment is not enough to encourage us much. On a brighter note, the transactions over the last year are encouraging. Overall we don't see anything to make us think Guaranty Bancshares insiders are doubting the company, and they do own shares. So these insider transactions can help us build a thesis about the stock, but it's also worthwhile knowing the risks facing this company. Every company has risks, and we've spotted 1 warning sign for Guaranty Bancshares you should know about.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

