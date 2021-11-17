Have Insiders Sold GTY Technology Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:GTYH) Shares Recently?

Anyone interested in GTY Technology Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:GTYH) should probably be aware that the Executive VP & CEO of Open Counter, Joel Mahoney, recently divested US$480k worth of shares in the company, at an average price of US$8.00 each. On the bright side, that sale was only 7.3% of their holding, so we doubt it's very meaningful, on its own.

The Last 12 Months Of Insider Transactions At GTY Technology Holdings

The Co Founder & Vice Chairman Harry You made the biggest insider purchase in the last 12 months. That single transaction was for US$13m worth of shares at a price of US$3.93 each. Although we like to see insider buying, we note that this large purchase was at significantly below the recent price of US$7.61. Because the shares were purchased at a lower price, this particular buy doesn't tell us much about how insiders feel about the current share price.

Happily, we note that in the last year insiders paid US$14m for 3.53m shares. But insiders sold 311.10k shares worth US$2.2m. In total, GTY Technology Holdings insiders bought more than they sold over the last year. You can see a visual depiction of insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last 12 months, below. By clicking on the graph below, you can see the precise details of each insider transaction!

NasdaqCM:GTYH Insider Trading Volume November 17th 2021

Does GTY Technology Holdings Boast High Insider Ownership?

I like to look at how many shares insiders own in a company, to help inform my view of how aligned they are with insiders. A high insider ownership often makes company leadership more mindful of shareholder interests. It's great to see that GTY Technology Holdings insiders own 23% of the company, worth about US$101m. This kind of significant ownership by insiders does generally increase the chance that the company is run in the interest of all shareholders.

So What Do The GTY Technology Holdings Insider Transactions Indicate?

Insiders sold GTY Technology Holdings shares recently, but they didn't buy any. But we take heart from prior transactions. And insider ownership remains quite considerable. So we're happy to look past recent trading. So these insider transactions can help us build a thesis about the stock, but it's also worthwhile knowing the risks facing this company. To assist with this, we've discovered 3 warning signs that you should run your eye over to get a better picture of GTY Technology Holdings.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

