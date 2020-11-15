Have Insiders Sold Group 1 Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:GPI) Shares Recently?

We'd be surprised if Group 1 Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:GPI) shareholders haven't noticed that an insider, Michael Jones, recently sold US$120k worth of stock at US$120 per share. On the bright side, that sale was only 6.6% of their holding, so we doubt it's very meaningful, on its own.

The Last 12 Months Of Insider Transactions At Group 1 Automotive

In the last twelve months, the biggest single sale by an insider was when the Regional Vice President of Brazil & Director, Lincoln da Cunha Pereira Filho, sold US$3.1m worth of shares at a price of US$103 per share. That means that an insider was selling shares at slightly below the current price (US$118). When an insider sells below the current price, it suggests that they considered that lower price to be fair. That makes us wonder what they think of the (higher) recent valuation. Please do note, however, that sellers may have a variety of reasons for selling, so we don't know for sure what they think of the stock price. We note that the biggest single sale was only 12% of Lincoln da Cunha Pereira Filho's holding.

All up, insiders sold more shares in Group 1 Automotive than they bought, over the last year. The chart below shows insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year. If you click on the chart, you can see all the individual transactions, including the share price, individual, and the date!

NYSE:GPI Insider Trading Volume November 15th 2020

Does Group 1 Automotive Boast High Insider Ownership?

I like to look at how many shares insiders own in a company, to help inform my view of how aligned they are with insiders. I reckon it's a good sign if insiders own a significant number of shares in the company. It's great to see that Group 1 Automotive insiders own 5.7% of the company, worth about US$118m. Most shareholders would be happy to see this sort of insider ownership, since it suggests that management incentives are well aligned with other shareholders.

So What Does This Data Suggest About Group 1 Automotive Insiders?

An insider sold stock recently, but they haven't been buying. And our longer term analysis of insider transactions didn't bring confidence, either. But since Group 1 Automotive is profitable and growing, we're not too worried by this. While insiders do own a lot of shares in the company (which is good), our analysis of their transactions doesn't make us feel confident about the company. So these insider transactions can help us build a thesis about the stock, but it's also worthwhile knowing the risks facing this company. While conducting our analysis, we found that Group 1 Automotive has 3 warning signs and it would be unwise to ignore them.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

