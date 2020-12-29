Have Insiders Sold Greif, Inc. (NYSE:GEF) Shares Recently?

We wouldn't blame Greif, Inc. (NYSE:GEF) shareholders if they were a little worried about the fact that Lawrence Hilsheimer, the Executive VP & CFO recently netted about US$537k selling shares at an average price of US$46.71. That sale reduced their total holding by 10% which is hardly insignificant, but far from the worst we've seen.

The Last 12 Months Of Insider Transactions At Greif

In fact, the recent sale by Lawrence Hilsheimer was the biggest sale of Greif shares made by an insider individual in the last twelve months, according to our records. So what is clear is that an insider saw fit to sell at around the current price of US$46.04. While we don't usually like to see insider selling, it's more concerning if the sales take place at a lower price. In this case, the big sale took place at around the current price, so it's not too bad (but it's still not a positive).

In the last twelve months insiders purchased 18.79k shares for US$548k. But they sold 26.50k shares for US$1.2m. Lawrence Hilsheimer sold a total of 26.50k shares over the year at an average price of US$46.57. The chart below shows insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year. If you click on the chart, you can see all the individual transactions, including the share price, individual, and the date!

NYSE:GEF Insider Trading Volume December 30th 2020

Insider Ownership of Greif

For a common shareholder, it is worth checking how many shares are held by company insiders. A high insider ownership often makes company leadership more mindful of shareholder interests. Greif insiders own about US$810m worth of shares (which is 35% of the company). Most shareholders would be happy to see this sort of insider ownership, since it suggests that management incentives are well aligned with other shareholders.

What Might The Insider Transactions At Greif Tell Us?

An insider sold Greif shares recently, but they didn't buy any. Despite some insider buying, the longer term picture doesn't make us feel much more positive. While insiders do own a lot of shares in the company (which is good), our analysis of their transactions doesn't make us feel confident about the company. In addition to knowing about insider transactions going on, it's beneficial to identify the risks facing Greif. Our analysis shows 5 warning signs for Greif (1 is significant!) and we strongly recommend you look at them before investing.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

