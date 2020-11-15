Have Insiders Sold Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC) Shares Recently?

Some Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC) shareholders may be a little concerned to see that the CFO & Chief Accounting Officer, York Ragen, recently sold a substantial US$2.1m worth of stock at a price of US$220 per share. However, it's crucial to note that they remain very much invested in the stock and that sale only reduced their holding by 8.3%.

The Last 12 Months Of Insider Transactions At Generac Holdings

Notably, that recent sale by York Ragen is the biggest insider sale of Generac Holdings shares that we've seen in the last year. So we know that an insider sold shares at around the present share price of US$216. We generally don't like to see insider selling, but the lower the sale price, the more it concerns us. We note that this sale took place at around the current price, so it isn't a major concern, though it's hardly a good sign.

Insiders in Generac Holdings didn't buy any shares in the last year. You can see a visual depiction of insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last 12 months, below. If you want to know exactly who sold, for how much, and when, simply click on the graph below!

NYSE:GNRC Insider Trading Volume November 15th 2020

Insider Ownership

Looking at the total insider shareholdings in a company can help to inform your view of whether they are well aligned with common shareholders. We usually like to see fairly high levels of insider ownership. Generac Holdings insiders own 1.7% of the company, currently worth about US$228m based on the recent share price. This kind of significant ownership by insiders does generally increase the chance that the company is run in the interest of all shareholders.

What Might The Insider Transactions At Generac Holdings Tell Us?

Insiders haven't bought Generac Holdings stock in the last three months, but there was some selling. And there weren't any purchases to give us comfort, over the last year. But it is good to see that Generac Holdings is growing earnings. It is good to see high insider ownership, but the insider selling leaves us cautious. So while it's helpful to know what insiders are doing in terms of buying or selling, it's also helpful to know the risks that a particular company is facing. At Simply Wall St, we found 2 warning signs for Generac Holdings that deserve your attention before buying any shares.

