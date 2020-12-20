Have Insiders Sold FS Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSBW) Shares Recently?

We'd be surprised if FS Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSBW) shareholders haven't noticed that the Independent Director, Mark Tueffers, recently sold US$183k worth of stock at US$58.40 per share. That sale was 22% of their holding, so it does make us raise an eyebrow.

The Last 12 Months Of Insider Transactions At FS Bancorp

In the last twelve months, the biggest single sale by an insider was when the CEO & Director, Joseph Adams, sold US$246k worth of shares at a price of US$55.03 per share. That means that even when the share price was below the current price of US$59.30, an insider wanted to cash in some shares. When an insider sells below the current price, it suggests that they considered that lower price to be fair. That makes us wonder what they think of the (higher) recent valuation. While insider selling is not a positive sign, we can't be sure if it does mean insiders think the shares are fully valued, so it's only a weak sign. It is worth noting that this sale was only 11% of Joseph Adams's holding.

FS Bancorp insiders didn't buy any shares over the last year. You can see the insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year depicted in the chart below. By clicking on the graph below, you can see the precise details of each insider transaction!

NasdaqCM:FSBW Insider Trading Volume December 20th 2020

Insider Ownership of FS Bancorp

For a common shareholder, it is worth checking how many shares are held by company insiders. A high insider ownership often makes company leadership more mindful of shareholder interests. It appears that FS Bancorp insiders own 7.6% of the company, worth about US$19m. While this is a strong but not outstanding level of insider ownership, it's enough to indicate some alignment between management and smaller shareholders.

What Might The Insider Transactions At FS Bancorp Tell Us?

Insiders sold stock recently, but they haven't been buying. And there weren't any purchases to give us comfort, over the last year. But since FS Bancorp is profitable and growing, we're not too worried by this. Insiders own shares, but we're still pretty cautious, given the history of sales. So we'd only buy after careful consideration. In addition to knowing about insider transactions going on, it's beneficial to identify the risks facing FS Bancorp. For instance, we've identified 4 warning signs for FS Bancorp (2 are a bit unpleasant) you should be aware of.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

