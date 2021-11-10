Have Insiders Sold Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN) Shares Recently?

We wouldn't blame Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN) shareholders if they were a little worried about the fact that Jed Plafker, the Executive Vice President of Global Alliances & New Business Strategies recently netted about US$778k selling shares at an average price of US$35.86. That's a big disposal, and it decreased their holding size by 16%, which is notable but not too bad.

In the last twelve months, the biggest single sale by an insider was when the President, Jennifer Johnson, sold US$1.6m worth of shares at a price of US$30.37 per share. That means that an insider was selling shares at slightly below the current price (US$35.72). As a general rule we consider it to be discouraging when insiders are selling below the current price, because it suggests they were happy with a lower valuation. While insider selling is not a positive sign, we can't be sure if it does mean insiders think the shares are fully valued, so it's only a weak sign. We note that the biggest single sale was only 0.9% of Jennifer Johnson's holding.

Insiders in Franklin Resources didn't buy any shares in the last year. You can see a visual depiction of insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last 12 months, below. If you click on the chart, you can see all the individual transactions, including the share price, individual, and the date!

For a common shareholder, it is worth checking how many shares are held by company insiders. We usually like to see fairly high levels of insider ownership. It's great to see that Franklin Resources insiders own 43% of the company, worth about US$7.7b. I like to see this level of insider ownership, because it increases the chances that management are thinking about the best interests of shareholders.

Insiders sold Franklin Resources shares recently, but they didn't buy any. Looking to the last twelve months, our data doesn't show any insider buying. On the plus side, Franklin Resources makes money, and is growing profits. The company boasts high insider ownership, but we're a little hesitant, given the history of share sales. In addition to knowing about insider transactions going on, it's beneficial to identify the risks facing Franklin Resources. To help with this, we've discovered 3 warning signs (1 shouldn't be ignored!) that you ought to be aware of before buying any shares in Franklin Resources.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

