Have Insiders Sold Flywire Corporation (NASDAQ:FLYW) Shares Recently?

Some Flywire Corporation (NASDAQ:FLYW) shareholders may be a little concerned to see that the Independent Director, Jyothsna Natauri, recently sold a substantial US$6.6m worth of stock at a price of US$40.15 per share. However, it's crucial to note that they remain very much invested in the stock and that sale only reduced their holding by 5.3%.

Flywire Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

In fact, the recent sale by Jyothsna Natauri was the biggest sale of Flywire shares made by an insider individual in the last twelve months, according to our records. While insider selling is a negative, to us, it is more negative if the shares are sold at a lower price. The silver lining is that this sell-down took place above the latest price (US$35.03). So it may not tell us anything about how insiders feel about the current share price.

The chart below shows insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year. If you click on the chart, you can see all the individual transactions, including the share price, individual, and the date!

NasdaqGS:FLYW Insider Trading Volume December 15th 2021

Insider Ownership of Flywire

For a common shareholder, it is worth checking how many shares are held by company insiders. A high insider ownership often makes company leadership more mindful of shareholder interests. Flywire insiders own about US$87m worth of shares. That equates to 2.4% of the company. We've certainly seen higher levels of insider ownership elsewhere, but these holdings are enough to suggest alignment between insiders and the other shareholders.

What Might The Insider Transactions At Flywire Tell Us?

An insider sold stock recently, but they haven't been buying. Looking to the last twelve months, our data doesn't show any insider buying. Insider ownership isn't particularly high, so this analysis makes us cautious about the company. We'd practice some caution before buying! So while it's helpful to know what insiders are doing in terms of buying or selling, it's also helpful to know the risks that a particular company is facing. Case in point: We've spotted 1 warning sign for Flywire you should be aware of.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

