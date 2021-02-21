Have Insiders Sold Flux Power Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLUX) Shares Recently?

We'd be surprised if Flux Power Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLUX) shareholders haven't noticed that the Independent Director, John Cosentino, recently sold US$220k worth of stock at US$15.90 per share. That sale was 18% of their holding, so it does make us raise an eyebrow.

Flux Power Holdings Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

Over the last year, we can see that the biggest insider purchase was by Director Michael Johnson for US$600k worth of shares, at about US$4.00 per share. We do like to see buying, but this purchase was made at well below the current price of US$14.92. While it does suggest insiders consider the stock undervalued at lower prices, this transaction doesn't tell us much about what they think of current prices.

In the last twelve months insiders purchased 253.13k shares for US$1.0m. But they sold 13.83k shares for US$220k. In total, Flux Power Holdings insiders bought more than they sold over the last year. You can see the insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year depicted in the chart below. By clicking on the graph below, you can see the precise details of each insider transaction!

NasdaqCM:FLUX Insider Trading Volume February 21st 2021

Flux Power Holdings is not the only stock that insiders are buying. For those who like to find winning investments this free list of growing companies with recent insider purchasing, could be just the ticket.

Insider Ownership of Flux Power Holdings

Another way to test the alignment between the leaders of a company and other shareholders is to look at how many shares they own. I reckon it's a good sign if insiders own a significant number of shares in the company. From looking at our data, insiders own US$2.0m worth of Flux Power Holdings stock, about 1.1% of the company. However, it's possible that insiders might have an indirect interest through a more complex structure. I generally like to see higher levels of ownership.

So What Do The Flux Power Holdings Insider Transactions Indicate?

An insider sold Flux Power Holdings shares recently, but they didn't buy any. On the other hand, the insider transactions over the last year are encouraging. But insiders own relatively little of the company, from what we can see. So overall it's hard to argue insiders are bullish. In addition to knowing about insider transactions going on, it's beneficial to identify the risks facing Flux Power Holdings. At Simply Wall St, we've found that Flux Power Holdings has 5 warning signs (2 are potentially serious!) that deserve your attention before going any further with your analysis.

Of course Flux Power Holdings may not be the best stock to buy. So you may wish to see this free collection of high quality companies.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.



Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.