Have Insiders Sold First Savings Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSFG) Shares Recently?

Anyone interested in First Savings Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSFG) should probably be aware that the Executive VP, Anthony Schoen, recently divested US$380k worth of shares in the company, at an average price of US$22.85 each. That sale was 11% of their holding, so it does make us raise an eyebrow.

The Last 12 Months Of Insider Transactions At First Savings Financial Group

In fact, the recent sale by Anthony Schoen was the biggest sale of First Savings Financial Group shares made by an insider individual in the last twelve months, according to our records. That means that even when the share price was below the current price of US$23.56, an insider wanted to cash in some shares. When an insider sells below the current price, it suggests that they considered that lower price to be fair. That makes us wonder what they think of the (higher) recent valuation. Please do note, however, that sellers may have a variety of reasons for selling, so we don't know for sure what they think of the stock price. We note that the biggest single sale was only 11%of Anthony Schoen's holding.

Over the last year, we can see that insiders have bought 7.17k shares worth US$175k. On the other hand they divested 16.63k shares, for US$380k. You can see the insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year depicted in the chart below. If you click on the chart, you can see all the individual transactions, including the share price, individual, and the date! NasdaqCM:FSFG Insider Trading Volume September 19th 2022

Insider Ownership Of First Savings Financial Group

Looking at the total insider shareholdings in a company can help to inform your view of whether they are well aligned with common shareholders. I reckon it's a good sign if insiders own a significant number of shares in the company. It appears that First Savings Financial Group insiders own 18% of the company, worth about US$30m. This level of insider ownership is good but just short of being particularly stand-out. It certainly does suggest a reasonable degree of alignment.

So What Do The First Savings Financial Group Insider Transactions Indicate?

Unfortunately, there has been more insider selling of First Savings Financial Group stock, than buying, in the last three months. Despite some insider buying, the longer term picture doesn't make us feel much more positive. Insiders own shares, but we're still pretty cautious, given the history of sales. We'd practice some caution before buying! In addition to knowing about insider transactions going on, it's beneficial to identify the risks facing First Savings Financial Group. For example - First Savings Financial Group has 1 warning sign we think you should be aware of.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

