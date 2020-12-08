Have Insiders Sold First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIBK) Shares Recently?

We wouldn't blame First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIBK) shareholders if they were a little worried about the fact that Susan Heyneman, a company insider, recently netted about US$4.2m selling shares at an average price of US$40.00. That diminished their holding by a very significant 100%, which arguably implies a strong desire to reallocate capital.

The Last 12 Months Of Insider Transactions At First Interstate BancSystem

In fact, the recent sale by Susan Heyneman was the biggest sale of First Interstate BancSystem shares made by an insider individual in the last twelve months, according to our records. That means that an insider was selling shares at below the current price (US$40.56). We generally consider it a negative if insiders have been selling, especially if they did so below the current price, because it implies that they considered a lower price to be reasonable. Please do note, however, that sellers may have a variety of reasons for selling, so we don't know for sure what they think of the stock price. It is worth noting that this sale was 100% of Susan Heyneman's holding.

Happily, we note that in the last year insiders paid US$807k for 25.00k shares. On the other hand they divested 117.65k shares, for US$4.7m. In total, First Interstate BancSystem insiders sold more than they bought over the last year. You can see the insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year depicted in the chart below. If you want to know exactly who sold, for how much, and when, simply click on the graph below!

NasdaqGS:FIBK Insider Trading Volume December 9th 2020

I will like First Interstate BancSystem better if I see some big insider buys. While we wait, check out this free list of growing companies with considerable, recent, insider buying.

Does First Interstate BancSystem Boast High Insider Ownership?

I like to look at how many shares insiders own in a company, to help inform my view of how aligned they are with insiders. We usually like to see fairly high levels of insider ownership. First Interstate BancSystem insiders own about US$659m worth of shares (which is 26% of the company). This kind of significant ownership by insiders does generally increase the chance that the company is run in the interest of all shareholders.

What Might The Insider Transactions At First Interstate BancSystem Tell Us?

Insiders sold stock recently, but they haven't been buying. And our longer term analysis of insider transactions didn't bring confidence, either. It is good to see high insider ownership, but the insider selling leaves us cautious. While we like knowing what's going on with the insider's ownership and transactions, we make sure to also consider what risks are facing a stock before making any investment decision. For example - First Interstate BancSystem has 1 warning sign we think you should be aware of.

But note: First Interstate BancSystem may not be the best stock to buy. So take a peek at this free list of interesting companies with high ROE and low debt.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.



Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team@simplywallst.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.