Have Insiders Sold First BanCorp. (NYSE:FBP) Shares Recently?

Some First BanCorp. (NYSE:FBP) shareholders may be a little concerned to see that the President, Aurelio Alemán-Bermudez, recently sold a substantial US$952k worth of stock at a price of US$14.64 per share. However, that sale only accounted for 5.4% of their holding, so arguably it doesn't say much about their conviction.

First BanCorp Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

In the last twelve months, the biggest single sale by an insider was when the Executive VP & Business Group Executive, Cassan Pancham, sold US$1.2m worth of shares at a price of US$11.10 per share. That means that even when the share price was below the current price of US$14.66, an insider wanted to cash in some shares. As a general rule we consider it to be discouraging when insiders are selling below the current price, because it suggests they were happy with a lower valuation. However, while insider selling is sometimes discouraging, it's only a weak signal. This single sale was just 33% of Cassan Pancham's stake.

Happily, we note that in the last year insiders paid US$48k for 3.83k shares. On the other hand they divested 466.03k shares, for US$5.9m. Over the last year we saw more insider selling of First BanCorp shares, than buying. You can see the insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year depicted in the chart below. By clicking on the graph below, you can see the precise details of each insider transaction!

NYSE:FBP Insider Trading Volume November 26th 2021

Insider Ownership

For a common shareholder, it is worth checking how many shares are held by company insiders. I reckon it's a good sign if insiders own a significant number of shares in the company. It appears that First BanCorp insiders own 2.4% of the company, worth about US$72m. While this is a strong but not outstanding level of insider ownership, it's enough to indicate some alignment between management and smaller shareholders.

So What Does This Data Suggest About First BanCorp Insiders?

Insiders sold First BanCorp shares recently, but they didn't buy any. Zooming out, the longer term picture doesn't give us much comfort. But since First BanCorp is profitable and growing, we're not too worried by this. While insiders do own shares, they don't own a heap, and they have been selling. We're in no rush to buy! While we like knowing what's going on with the insider's ownership and transactions, we make sure to also consider what risks are facing a stock before making any investment decision. To assist with this, we've discovered 2 warning signs that you should run your eye over to get a better picture of First BanCorp.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

