Have Insiders Sold Fate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FATE) Shares Recently?

We'd be surprised if Fate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FATE) shareholders haven't noticed that the Senior Vice President of Clinical Development, Yu-Waye Chu, recently sold US$273k worth of stock at US$83.30 per share. On the bright side, that sale was only 4.8% of their holding, so we doubt it's very meaningful, on its own.

The Last 12 Months Of Insider Transactions At Fate Therapeutics

Over the last year, we can see that the biggest insider sale was by the Founder, J. Wolchko, for US$8.1m worth of shares, at about US$118 per share. We generally don't like to see insider selling, but the lower the sale price, the more it concerns us. The good news is that this large sale was at well above current price of US$78.18. So it may not shed much light on insider confidence at current levels.

Insiders in Fate Therapeutics didn't buy any shares in the last year. The chart below shows insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year. If you want to know exactly who sold, for how much, and when, simply click on the graph below!

NasdaqGM:FATE Insider Trading Volume April 21st 2021

Insider Ownership

Many investors like to check how much of a company is owned by insiders. A high insider ownership often makes company leadership more mindful of shareholder interests. Fate Therapeutics insiders own about US$93m worth of shares. That equates to 1.3% of the company. We've certainly seen higher levels of insider ownership elsewhere, but these holdings are enough to suggest alignment between insiders and the other shareholders.

What Might The Insider Transactions At Fate Therapeutics Tell Us?

An insider sold stock recently, but they haven't been buying. And even if we look at the last year, we didn't see any purchases. While insiders do own shares, they don't own a heap, and they have been selling. We're in no rush to buy! While we like knowing what's going on with the insider's ownership and transactions, we make sure to also consider what risks are facing a stock before making any investment decision. While conducting our analysis, we found that Fate Therapeutics has 3 warning signs and it would be unwise to ignore these.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

