Have Insiders Sold Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) Shares Recently?

We'd be surprised if Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) shareholders haven't noticed that the CEO & Director, Seamus Grady, recently sold US$430k worth of stock at US$70.71 per share. On the bright side, that sale was only 6.3% of their holding, so we doubt it's very meaningful, on its own.

Fabrinet Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

Notably, that recent sale by CEO & Director Seamus Grady was not the only time they sold Fabrinet shares this year. They previously made an even bigger sale of -US$2.2m worth of shares at a price of US$71.45 per share. So what is clear is that an insider saw fit to sell at around the current price of US$68.86. While we don't usually like to see insider selling, it's more concerning if the sales take place at a lower price. We note that this sale took place at around the current price, so it isn't a major concern, though it's hardly a good sign.

In the last year Fabrinet insiders didn't buy any company stock. You can see a visual depiction of insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last 12 months, below. If you click on the chart, you can see all the individual transactions, including the share price, individual, and the date!

NYSE:FN Insider Trading Volume November 26th 2020

Insider Ownership of Fabrinet

Many investors like to check how much of a company is owned by insiders. I reckon it's a good sign if insiders own a significant number of shares in the company. Fabrinet insiders own about US$17m worth of shares. That equates to 0.7% of the company. This level of insider ownership is good but just short of being particularly stand-out. It certainly does suggest a reasonable degree of alignment.

So What Do The Fabrinet Insider Transactions Indicate?

Insiders sold stock recently, but they haven't been buying. And there weren't any purchases to give us comfort, over the last year. But since Fabrinet is profitable and growing, we're not too worried by this. While insiders do own shares, they don't own a heap, and they have been selling. We're in no rush to buy! So while it's helpful to know what insiders are doing in terms of buying or selling, it's also helpful to know the risks that a particular company is facing. Every company has risks, and we've spotted 1 warning sign for Fabrinet you should know about.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

