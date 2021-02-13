Have Insiders Sold Exponent, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPO) Shares Recently?

We note that the Exponent, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPO) Independent Director, Carol Lindstrom, recently sold US$94k worth of stock for US$94.45 per share. It wasn't a huge sale, but it did reduce their holding by 18%. This does not instill confidence.

The Last 12 Months Of Insider Transactions At Exponent

The Group VP & Principal Engineer, Steven Murray, made the biggest insider sale in the last 12 months. That single transaction was for US$1.7m worth of shares at a price of US$82.30 each. So it's clear an insider wanted to take some cash off the table, even below the current price of US$94.21. When an insider sells below the current price, it suggests that they considered that lower price to be fair. That makes us wonder what they think of the (higher) recent valuation. However, while insider selling is sometimes discouraging, it's only a weak signal. This single sale was just 49% of Steven Murray's stake.

Exponent insiders didn't buy any shares over the last year. You can see the insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year depicted in the chart below. If you want to know exactly who sold, for how much, and when, simply click on the graph below!

NasdaqGS:EXPO Insider Trading Volume February 13th 2021

Insider Ownership

I like to look at how many shares insiders own in a company, to help inform my view of how aligned they are with insiders. We usually like to see fairly high levels of insider ownership. Insiders own 1.2% of Exponent shares, worth about US$57m. While this is a strong but not outstanding level of insider ownership, it's enough to indicate some alignment between management and smaller shareholders.

What Might The Insider Transactions At Exponent Tell Us?

An insider hasn't bought Exponent stock in the last three months, but there was some selling. And even if we look at the last year, we didn't see any purchases. But since Exponent is profitable and growing, we're not too worried by this. Insiders own shares, but we're still pretty cautious, given the history of sales. We're in no rush to buy! So while it's helpful to know what insiders are doing in terms of buying or selling, it's also helpful to know the risks that a particular company is facing. For example - Exponent has 1 warning sign we think you should be aware of.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

