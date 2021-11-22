Have Insiders Sold Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD) Shares Recently?

Some Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD) shareholders may be a little concerned to see that insider Benjamin Clark recently sold a substantial US$993k worth of stock at a price of US$131 per share. That's a big disposal, and it decreased their holding size by 42%, which is notable but not too bad.

The Last 12 Months Of Insider Transactions At Expeditors International of Washington

The Non-Independent Director, Glenn Alger, made the biggest insider sale in the last 12 months. That single transaction was for US$20m worth of shares at a price of US$124 each. That means that even when the share price was below the current price of US$129, an insider wanted to cash in some shares. When an insider sells below the current price, it suggests that they considered that lower price to be fair. That makes us wonder what they think of the (higher) recent valuation. However, while insider selling is sometimes discouraging, it's only a weak signal. This single sale was just 31% of Glenn Alger's stake.

In the last year Expeditors International of Washington insiders didn't buy any company stock. You can see a visual depiction of insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last 12 months, below. If you want to know exactly who sold, for how much, and when, simply click on the graph below!

NasdaqGS:EXPD Insider Trading Volume November 22nd 2021

Insider Ownership of Expeditors International of Washington

I like to look at how many shares insiders own in a company, to help inform my view of how aligned they are with insiders. Usually, the higher the insider ownership, the more likely it is that insiders will be incentivised to build the company for the long term. Expeditors International of Washington insiders own 0.5% of the company, currently worth about US$111m based on the recent share price. This kind of significant ownership by insiders does generally increase the chance that the company is run in the interest of all shareholders.

So What Does This Data Suggest About Expeditors International of Washington Insiders?

Insiders sold stock recently, but they haven't been buying. Looking to the last twelve months, our data doesn't show any insider buying. But it is good to see that Expeditors International of Washington is growing earnings. It is good to see high insider ownership, but the insider selling leaves us cautious. While we like knowing what's going on with the insider's ownership and transactions, we make sure to also consider what risks are facing a stock before making any investment decision. Be aware that Expeditors International of Washington is showing 3 warning signs in our investment analysis, and 2 of those shouldn't be ignored...

