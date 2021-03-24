Have Insiders Sold Exelon Corporation (NASDAQ:EXC) Shares Recently?

Some Exelon Corporation (NASDAQ:EXC) shareholders may be a little concerned to see that insider Carim Khouzami recently sold a substantial US$525k worth of stock at a price of US$42.88 per share. Probably the most concerning element of the whole transaction is that the disposal amounted to 58% of their entire holding.

Exelon Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

In fact, the recent sale by Carim Khouzami was the biggest sale of Exelon shares made by an insider individual in the last twelve months, according to our records. So we know that an insider sold shares at around the present share price of US$42.80. While we don't usually like to see insider selling, it's more concerning if the sales take place at a lower price. We note that this sale took place at around the current price, so it isn't a major concern, though it's hardly a good sign.

Carim Khouzami ditched 19.04k shares over the year. The average price per share was US$41.14. You can see the insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year depicted in the chart below. If you want to know exactly who sold, for how much, and when, simply click on the graph below!

NasdaqGS:EXC Insider Trading Volume March 24th 2021

Insider Ownership

Another way to test the alignment between the leaders of a company and other shareholders is to look at how many shares they own. I reckon it's a good sign if insiders own a significant number of shares in the company. It appears that Exelon insiders own 0.2% of the company, worth about US$89m. This level of insider ownership is good but just short of being particularly stand-out. It certainly does suggest a reasonable degree of alignment.

So What Does This Data Suggest About Exelon Insiders?

An insider sold stock recently, but they haven't been buying. Looking to the last twelve months, our data doesn't show any insider buying. Insiders own shares, but we're still pretty cautious, given the history of sales. So we'd only buy after careful consideration. So while it's helpful to know what insiders are doing in terms of buying or selling, it's also helpful to know the risks that a particular company is facing. Case in point: We've spotted 5 warning signs for Exelon you should be aware of, and 1 of them can't be ignored.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

