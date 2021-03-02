Have Insiders Sold EverQuote, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVER) Shares Recently?

Some EverQuote, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVER) shareholders may be a little concerned to see that the General Counsel & Secretary, David Mason, recently sold a substantial US$506k worth of stock at a price of US$50.55 per share. However, it's crucial to note that they remain very much invested in the stock and that sale only reduced their holding by 8.4%.

The Last 12 Months Of Insider Transactions At EverQuote

In the last twelve months, the biggest single sale by an insider was when the CFO & Treasurer, John Wagner, sold US$1.4m worth of shares at a price of US$49.53 per share. So what is clear is that an insider saw fit to sell at around the current price of US$47.42. While insider selling is a negative, to us, it is more negative if the shares are sold at a lower price. Given that the sale took place at around current prices, it makes us a little cautious but is hardly a major concern.

In total, EverQuote insiders sold more than they bought over the last year. The chart below shows insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year. If you click on the chart, you can see all the individual transactions, including the share price, individual, and the date!

NasdaqGM:EVER Insider Trading Volume March 3rd 2021

Insider Ownership

Another way to test the alignment between the leaders of a company and other shareholders is to look at how many shares they own. I reckon it's a good sign if insiders own a significant number of shares in the company. It appears that EverQuote insiders own 6.8% of the company, worth about US$92m. While this is a strong but not outstanding level of insider ownership, it's enough to indicate some alignment between management and smaller shareholders.

What Might The Insider Transactions At EverQuote Tell Us?

Insiders sold stock recently, but they haven't been buying. Despite some insider buying, the longer term picture doesn't make us feel much more positive. Insiders own shares, but we're still pretty cautious, given the history of sales. We're in no rush to buy! In addition to knowing about insider transactions going on, it's beneficial to identify the risks facing EverQuote. Every company has risks, and we've spotted 3 warning signs for EverQuote you should know about.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

