Have Insiders Sold Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG) Shares Recently?

Anyone interested in Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG) should probably be aware that the Senior VP, Robert Rubin, recently divested US$103k worth of shares in the company, at an average price of US$47.00 each. However, the silver lining is that the sale only reduced their total holding by 2.5%, so we're hesitant to read anything much into it, on its own.

Essential Utilities Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

In the last twelve months, the biggest single sale by an insider was when the Chairman, Christopher Franklin, sold US$1.6m worth of shares at a price of US$45.78 per share. That means that an insider was selling shares at below the current price (US$46.05). We generally consider it a negative if insiders have been selling, especially if they did so below the current price, because it implies that they considered a lower price to be reasonable. However, while insider selling is sometimes discouraging, it's only a weak signal. We note that the biggest single sale was only 24% of Christopher Franklin's holding.

Essential Utilities insiders didn't buy any shares over the last year. You can see the insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year depicted in the chart below. If you click on the chart, you can see all the individual transactions, including the share price, individual, and the date!

NYSE:WTRG Insider Trading Volume June 24th 2021

Does Essential Utilities Boast High Insider Ownership?

Looking at the total insider shareholdings in a company can help to inform your view of whether they are well aligned with common shareholders. We usually like to see fairly high levels of insider ownership. It appears that Essential Utilities insiders own 0.2% of the company, worth about US$20m. We've certainly seen higher levels of insider ownership elsewhere, but these holdings are enough to suggest alignment between insiders and the other shareholders.

What Might The Insider Transactions At Essential Utilities Tell Us?

An insider sold stock recently, but they haven't been buying. Looking to the last twelve months, our data doesn't show any insider buying. But it is good to see that Essential Utilities is growing earnings. While insiders do own shares, they don't own a heap, and they have been selling. We're in no rush to buy! So these insider transactions can help us build a thesis about the stock, but it's also worthwhile knowing the risks facing this company. You'd be interested to know, that we found 1 warning sign for Essential Utilities and we suggest you have a look.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

